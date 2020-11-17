Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak from City Hall at 11 a.m.

As of Monday, there were 24,159 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boston and 888 deaths. Nearly 20,000 people have recovered from the virus.

When he last spoke on Thursday, Walsh warned Thursday that Boston is "at a critical point" in its fight against COVID-19, and that a second shutdown of the economy would be "far worse" than the first.

"What we're seeing in Tennessee and other parts of the country and other parts of the world, honestly, we cannot afford to have that in Boston," he said. "If we do, we're going to have to shut everything down again. The first one was bad on business. I think the second one will be far worse."

He said Dorchester, Mattapan and East Boston are experiencing the highest case rates, followed by Roxbury and Roslindale.

"We are at another critical point," he said. "The last time I said something like that was probably back in May. We need to continue to work together."

Walsh said the way the virus is spreading "feels different" from the last surge, noting that he knows several people who have recently tested positive.

"What my concern is, if we don't get this number under control, that number is going to grow even higher," he said. "It goes back to Washington -- 240,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19 with zero direction from the White House. And there's still no direction. The president of the United States hasn't shown his face in the last five days, and yesterday was the single largest day for COVID cases in the United States of America."

Even as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the city, four Boston schools reopened Monday to in-person leaning for the district's highest need students.

For the first time in weeks, Boston students with high needs will be going back to the classroom.

The four schools that reopened are the Carter School, Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, McKinley Schools, and Henderson Inclusion School.

Earlier in the school year, only high need students had been participating in classroom learning despite objections from the union. But Boston Public Schools went fully remote in October due to an increase in coronavirus cases.