MBTA to Provide Update on Orange Line Project

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will give an update on the ongoing Orange Line project on Wednesday afternoon.

Poftak is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at the Ruggles Station commuter rail platform.

While some people have reported longer than normal trips to work, the first three weekday commutes during the shutdown have gone pretty smoothly.

The 11-mile subway line that runs from the city of Malden north of Boston to the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood shut down for 30 days on Friday night so the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority can make track and signal repairs that would normally take a year.

To complicate matters, a section of the MBTA’s Green Line also shut down for a month on Monday for the completion of construction work.

With the Orange Line shutting down for 30 days, people are finding different ways around.

The T is providing shuttle buses between stations, and the city has set aside designated bus-only travel lanes on some streets. Commuter rail lines are also running with increased frequency.

The T has also deployed hundreds of workers to help commuters navigate the new system. Traffic nightmares that had been anticipated with more vehicles on the roads and reconfigured streets did not materialize, but the full impact won't be known until after Labor Day.

The MBTA has experienced a series of problems in the past year that prompted the Federal Transit Administration to launch a review of the system, and the shutdown for repairs is in response to that review.

The Orange Line normally handles about 100,000 trips per weekday, according to the MBTA. In addition to bringing commuters to work every day, visitors also use the Orange Line to access many top tourist destinations.