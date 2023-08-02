Tree-cutting worker seriously injured in Connecticut

A worker for a tree-cutting crew has severe injuries after the boom for the bucket truck failed and he fell in Plainville, according to police.

Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical crews responded to Hollyberry Lane just after 9 a.m. Wednesday after someone called 911 and reported that a tree-cutting crew had an accident.

Crews found a worker partially trapped by the bucket and suffering from severe head trauma, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but the initial findings were that the boom for the bucket truck failed while the crew was cutting tree limbs and the bucket and worker fell to the ground.

An ambulance brought him to New Britain Hospital.

Police have not released the name of the worker or company and are withholding them until the investigation is complete.

OSHA has been notified and will investigate.