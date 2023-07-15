Shootout inside Hartford apartment leaves one dead, three injured

One person has died and three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized after a shootout in Hartford Saturday.

It happened just after 3:30 inside an apartment on the 500 block of Maple Avenue.

Police say officers encountered a car that had crashed over on Wethersfield Avenue at the corner of Benton Street as they were on their way to the building.

They found that a passenger inside that had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

As officers were investigating the crash, first responders found a 17-year-old girl that had been shot multiple gunshot wounds inside a Maple Avenue apartment. She was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Two others that had been shot on Maple Avenue were found by police on the 100 block of Wethersfield Avenue after reportedly being dropped off.

Both men were subsequently taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment. One man ultimately passed away from his injuries, while the other is listed in critical condition.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity at this time.

Officers will be executing a search warrant at the Maple Avenue apartment in the hopes of learning more about what led up to these shootings.

Right now, it's believed that gunfire was exchanged inside the apartment and that this was not a random act.

There were other people at inside the apartment at the time, but they were not injured. It is unclear if those involved all knew each other.

Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with these shootings. It is believed that the driver is the only person inside. However, it is unclear what type of vehicle authorities are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.