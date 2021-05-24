NBA G-League's Maine Red Claws Change Name to Maine Celtics

Here's the Maine Red Claws' new team name for 2021-22 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Maine Red Claws have a new name.

The Boston Celtics announced Monday that their NBA G-League franchise will now be known as the Maine Celtics.

The name change will take immediate effect beginning with the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“I’m as excited about this change as I was when we started the Maine Red Claws back in 2009,” Maine Celtics president Dajuan Eubanks said in a press release. “Directly aligning our franchise name with the iconic Boston Celtics brand creates a new era of heritage building for basketball here in Maine.”

Maine opted out of the single-site 2021 G-League shortened season that took place earlier this year.

The league is expected to return with a normal 50-game schedule for the 2021-22 campaign in the fall.

Maine's debut season in the G-League was 2009-10, and the franchise has amassed a 270-272 regular season record (2-9 in the playoffs) over 12 years.