Neighbors stunned as police investigate suspicious deaths at a home in Salem, NH

Two people were found dead inside this home in Salem on Saturday night.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says police found them while responding to a 911 call and that there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.

It’s not clear who these people were or how they died, but neighbors are stunned to see this happen so close to home.

"Oh my God, I didn’t really think anything like that could happen in this neighborhood but you never know." said Salem resident David Lebel.

Investigators taped off the Bodwell Avenue home and searched for hours, interviewing several residents.

Officials have not yet identified the victims, but neighbors are telling us that a couple in their 40’s have lived in that house for the last few years.

"They were very quiet, very sweet, very nice and anytime we spoke with them and now they're gone and I don't, I'm still, can't believe it." said neighbor Lauren Demers.