New Details in Unsolved 1984 Pembroke Murder

Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth District Attorney's Office are set to release new details Thursday in the 1984 homicide of 61-year-old Virginia Hannon in Pembroke.

Officials and members of the Hannon family are expected to speak at a 1 p.m. press conference at Pembroke Veterans Hall.

Hannon, a widow who lived alone, was inside her home on West Street in Pembroke on Feb. 12, 1984 when someone broke into the building, beat, stabbed and strangled her. Her body was left covered in a sheet on the bed.

No arrests were ever made, but police have continued to work the case in the decades since.