Groton

One dead, one seriously injured in crash in Groton. Conn.

NBC Connecticut

One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a multivehicle crash in Groton Monday night.

Police said they received several 911 calls just before 9:30 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extension and the initial reports indicated that one person in one of the involved vehicles suffered fatal injuries.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

The other person in the same vehicle suffered serious physical injuries and was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The intersection remained closed Tuesday morning.

Groton officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division as well as members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit are investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us