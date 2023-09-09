New England Patriots

Patriots place Jack Jones on injured reserve

Running back Ty Montgomery was added to the active roster from the practice squad

By Laney Broussard

Jack Jones
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that cornerback Jack Jones has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the team's first four games.

Jones had previously been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury in practice last Wednesday.

The decision to rule Jones out is only going to make it tougher for the Patriots defensive backfield to slow down the Eagles' wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The announcement comes just days after gun charges against Jones were dropped by prosecutors. The charges stemmed from his arrest in June for allegedly trying to bring two guns on a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport. Jones could still face discipline from the NFL.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Jones is facing weapons charges, raising questions about his future with the Patriots.

The Patriots also announced Saturday that they had signed running back Ty Montgomery off the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated linebacker Calvin Muson to the active roster from the practice squad.

More stories on the New England Patriots

New England Patriots 8 hours ago

Patriots sign Bailey Zappe to 53-man roster, Matt Corral placed on Exempt/Left Squad

Jack Jones Sep 7

Report: Jack Jones could miss ‘multiple games' with hamstring injury

23 hours ago

Superfans welcome Tom Brady back to New England

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsPatriotsJack Jones
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us