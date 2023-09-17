Waterbury

Pickup driver dies after crashing into church after colliding with SUV in Conn..

Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Waterbury.
A man has died after the pickup he was driving collided with an SUV, then crashed into a church in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Police said a pickup and sport utility vehicle collided around 3:43 a.m. in the area of West Main Street and Church Street, then the pickup hit Saint John’s Episcopal Church at 16 Church St.

A 43-year-old man was driving the pickup and police said he was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he died at 4:16 a.m. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

There was minor damage to the outside of the church, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the crash reconstruction unit at (203) 346-3975.

