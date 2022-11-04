New Hampshire

Pipe Bomb Explosion in New Hampshire Under Investigation

Police say they found fragments of a "pipe bomb" style device and remnants of explosive incendiary matter when they arrived at the scene

By Irvin Rodriguez

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

Authorities are investigating reports of an explosion in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found fragments of a "pipe bomb" style device and remnants of explosive incendiary matter when they arrived at the scene. The explosion reportedly occurred around 1:36 p.m.

There was no property damage and no one was injured as a result of the explosion, authorities said.

The New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms processed the scene. State police canvassed the area attempting to locate witnesses and home surveillance footage from the time of the incident.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State police are now asking residents to check their home video and security systems for any evidence of the explosion.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police at 603-223-8789.

More New Hampshire stories

Keene 1 hour ago

Before NH Crash ‘Destroyed' Plane, Witnesses Heard Strange Sounds: NTSB Report

New Hampshire Nov 3

Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate

This article tagged under:

New Hampshireexplosionexplosive devicepipe bomb
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us