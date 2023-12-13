Police investigate multiple home burglaries in Wellesley

Authorities in Wellesley, Massachusetts are investigating three burglaries that have happened in the past week.

Wellesley Police say neighbors have been providing leads with their home security cameras.

The first burglary happened on Appian Drive on Friday, December 8, where the suspects forced entry from the back of the house and stole some items while nobody was home, authorities say.

The second burglary happened on Tanglewood Road on Monday, December 11, using the same method as the first burglary to steal items.

The third burglary happened on Lincoln Road on Tuesday, December 12, while the residents were at home. Suspects entered through the rear of the house but fled when they were discovered.

All three burglaries are being investigated.