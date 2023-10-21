Police looking for car vandalism suspect in Boston

Police are looking for the public's help to identify a person in connection to multiple vandalized vehicles early Saturday morning.

The suspect is identified by Boston police as a black man with his hair in a bun, we wearing a coat, possibly gray sweatshirt, jeans with multiple holes in them, bright white sneakers, and silver necklace.

The incidents happened in the areas of Warren Street, and Stanwood Street.

He was seen walking out of Dudley Station at around 2:39 a.m. vandalizing and breaking into multiple cars and then last seen in the area of the library at around 3:30 a.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call (617) 343-4275.