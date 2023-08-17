Police seeking 2 Worcester kids they say were kidnapped by their mom

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating two children they say were kidnapped by a non-custodial parent on Thursday.

Worcester police said they are trying to locate 47-year-old Tiffany Cancel, who they said took her two biological children from a location on Brussel Street. The two children believed to be with her are 11-year-old Joaquin Cancel and 9-year-old Avery Cancel.

Joaquin was last seen wearing white sneakers, red and blue pants and a light blue T-shirt, police said.

Avery was wearing multi-colored shorts, a grey T-short with Sonic the Hedgehog on it and blue Crocs.

Source: Worcester Police

They are believed to be driving in a white Buick Rendezvous SUV with New Jersey license plates B50RYX.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.