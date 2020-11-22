Report: Celtics, Tatum Agree to Five-Year, $195M Max Contract Extension

Report: Celtics, Tatum agree to five-year, $195 million max contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston.

The superstar forward and the Celtics have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $195 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The rookie max extension could end up being worth close to $200 million.

Tatum gets the full designated rookie max extension, with the All-NBA escalators that'll take it near $200M, sources said. Tatum's agent Jeff Wechsler and Celtics finalized details today. https://t.co/SfGjPRc3J5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

There's also a player option in the extension, according to former Celtics and Phoenix Suns front office executive Ryan McDonough.

Tatum's extension does not begin until the 2021-22 season. He still has one more year remaining on his rookie contract.

NBA free agency began Friday, and Tatum is the third player from his draft class to earn a rookie max extension over the last few days, joining Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Tatum was drafted by the Celtics with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Boston originally had the No. 1 pick but sent it to the Philadelphia 76ers for No. 3 and a future first-rounder (which became Romeo Langford in 2019).

The 21-year-old forward took a major leap in his third season. He led the Celtics with 23.4 points per game and also averaged seven rebounds, three assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.4 steals -- all career highs. Tatum also made his first NBA All-Star Game appearance and won Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February.

The Duke product's defense has been quite impressive as well, making him a two-way force. He is well on his way to becoming one of the league's top 10 or 15 players in the near future.

Tatum's extension locks up both him and teammate Jaylen Brown -- the No. 3 pick in 2016 -- for at least the next four seasons. Brown's four-year rookie extension begins with the 2020-21 campaign.