Safe slumber: Protecting infants while they sleep

Is your baby sleeping safely?

A recent report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission found that risks associated with nursery products remain high – with many of those deaths occurring in an unsafe sleeping environment.

According to the CPSC, extra bedding and other clutter have been linked to an annual average of 100 infant deaths between 2018 and 2020. The agency stresses that parents should never add pillows, plush toys, or comforters to a baby’s sleep space.

The report also found that there are annually more than 160 nursery product-related deaths.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Nearly 60,000 children under the age of five were taken to the emergency room last year because of injuries associated with those nursery products.

The agency wants parents and caregivers to act now to prevent a tragedy.

“If your baby falls asleep in something like a swing or a lounge or bouncer or other rock or other type product, move your baby immediately to that safe sleep space,” said Nikki Fleming, a spokesperson for the CPSC. “Just remember, bare is best when it comes to baby sleep space to keep them safe and always place your baby to sleep on their backs.”

Here are some other tips to consider:

If parents are concerned about keeping the baby warm -- use footed pajamas.

Don’t allow infants to sleep in an inclined product, such as a rocker, bouncer, swing, or glider.

Place babies to sleep only in products that are safe for sleep –bassinets, cribs, and play yards.

Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CPSC warn against bed sharing – which can put babies at risk for sleep-related deaths.

If parents have a friend or relative who is passing on baby gear or buying a nursery product from a second-hand market, they need to make sure that the product hasn’t been recalled. Parents can search for recalls of specific products on the Consumer Product Safety Commission site and sign up for recall alerts. Sign up at CPSC.GOV.