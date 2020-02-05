Providence

Shooting Investigation Underway Near Hospital in Providence

By Jake Levin

An investigation was underway Wednesday following a shooting near Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

WJAR reports that staff at the hospital heard gunfire overnight, which prompted a brief lockdown of the building. Moments after the shots were heard, a 21-year-old victim was brought to the emergency room there.

The parking lot outside the hospital was considered part of the shooting investigation.

No information was immediately available about the condition or identity of the victim.

