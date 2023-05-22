Hartford

4-Month Old Reported Missing From Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-month-old who has been missing from Hartford for several days.

Troopers said Nikolai Murray has been missing since Thursday.

He is 1-foot tall, weighs 36 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

It's unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.

