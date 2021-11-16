Suspect in Salem, Mass. Shooting Identified

Authorities have identified a man who shot a woman in the head and then took his own life in an attempted murder-suicide on Monday night in Salem, Massachusetts.

The shooter was identified as Richard Lorman, 55, of Wilton, New Hampshire, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. No further information was released.

Before turning the gun on himself, investigators say Lorman shot a 33-year-old woman in the head. She was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Her name has not been released and no update on her condition was available.

The shooting took place near 3 Technology Way. Police said they responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Lorman waited for the woman as she left work at a sail making shop in the industrial park.

Lorman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area nearby.

Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship is unknown.

Some businesses were ordered to shelter in place following the shooting and roads were closed off.