Taco Bell Cantina Plans to Open in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of Mexican fast-food joints that brought its new concept to the local area last fall may be opening a second one in a particularly hot section of Boston.

According to a licensing hearing page within the city's website, Taco Bell Cantina is planning to open in South Boston, moving into a space on W Broadway just west of Dorchester Street. If approved, the new location of the concept would join another on Commonwealth Avenue by the Boston/Brookline border, but while that one is a full-service restaurant with alcohol, this one may be slightly different, as it does not appear to be seeking a liquor license and does not mention anything about sit-down service, which could indicate that this may be an "urban-inline" version of the cantina (as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here).

The address for the proposed location of Taco Bell Cantina in South Boston is 449 W Broadway, South Boston, MA, 02127. More information on the concept can be found at https://www.tacobell.com/news/fast-social-restaurants