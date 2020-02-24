Take the Boston Black Restaurant Challenge

It's Black History Month, and one way you can mark the occasion is by visiting black-owned businesses. That's the thought behind the Boston Black Restaurant Challenge that's going on right now.

The Boston Black Restaurant Challenge is an annual celebration promoting community, culture and economic development. During the month of February, Boston residents are encouraged to visit at least one black-owned restaurant or bar every week.

"The challenge does not need to end in February. We're challenging you to think outside of the box, year round. Go ahead and diversify your culinary options," said Nia Grace, owner of Darryl's Bar & Kitchen in Roxbury. "We want this to be something that people are consciously deciding to not go with the norm, and to think about all of the residents here in the city who might want to see their patronage, and that's what we're looking for."

Nearly 70 establishments are included in this year's Boston Black Restaurant Challenge.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Boston

Flames Caribbean Restaurant

Fresh Food Generation

Next Step Soul Food Café

NU Flav Restaurant

P&R Jamaican Restaurant

Dorchester

Bon Appetit

Bred Gourmet

Cesaria

Down Home Delivery

Food for the Soul

Family Affair Restaurant & Catering

Island Style Jamaican Restaurant

Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant

JP Roti Shop

Juice and Jazz Café

Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge

M&M’s BBQ

Murl’s Kitchen

Natif Natal Restaurant

Oasis Café

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

One Family Diner

Only One Jamaican Restaurant

Raphael Caribbean Cuisine

Singh’s Roti Shop

Taste of Eden

Vaughan Fish & Chips

Wingz & Tingz

Downtown

Larry J’s BBQ

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

Greater Boston

Infused Kreyol (Malden)

Jamaican Mi Hungry (Cambridge)

Neighborhood Kitchen (Medford)

Pikliz International Cuisine (Somerville)

Rhythm N’ Wraps (Brookline)

The Coast Café (Cambridge)

Hyde Park

D Coal Pot

Wingz & Tingz

Zaz Restaurant

Jamaica Plain

Blue Nile Restaurant

Jamaican Mi Hungry

Mattapan

Ali’s Roti

Au Beurre Chaud Bakery

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant

Café Juiceup

Golden Krust

Le Foyer Bakery

Lenny’s Tropical Bakery & Restaurant

P&R Jamaican Restaurant

Pit Stop Barbecue

Prestige Cuisine

Shea Butter Smoothies

Roxbury

Ali’s Roti

Ashur Restaurant

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen

Dayib Café

District 7 Tavern

Fort Hill Bar & Grill

Ideals Sub Shop

Maxine’s on St. James

Nos Casa Café

P&R Jamaican Restaurant

Silver Slipper

Slades Bar & Grill

Soleil

Suya Joint

Top Mix

South End

Lucy Ethiopian Café

Mida

Wally’s Café Jazz Club