Over 30,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting about 5,500 customers without electricity at 6 a.m., mostly in the northern part of the state. About 500 customers in Ashby were without customer, and about 300 apiece in Warwick and New Salem.

National Grid issued a list of tips reminding people not to touch downed power lines, to stock up on bottled water, to report power outages online and to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance.

In New Hampshire, the situation is a bit worse, with Eversource reporting about 23,000 outages. The Amherst/Merrimack area was particularly hard hit. Unitil is reporting another 700 outages, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 2,100 or so customers without electricity.

Green Mountain Power in Vermont is reporting about 2,000 outages, and Central Maine Power has 12,000 customers without electricity.

Connecticut and Rhode Island are only reporting a handful of outages on Monday morning.