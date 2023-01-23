Weather

Over 30,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm

About 45,000 customers have lost electricity across New England

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting about 5,500 customers without electricity at 6 a.m., mostly in the northern part of the state. About 500 customers in Ashby were without customer, and about 300 apiece in Warwick and New Salem.

National Grid issued a list of tips reminding people not to touch downed power lines, to stock up on bottled water, to report power outages online and to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance.

In New Hampshire, the situation is a bit worse, with Eversource reporting about 23,000 outages. The Amherst/Merrimack area was particularly hard hit. Unitil is reporting another 700 outages, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 2,100 or so customers without electricity.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Green Mountain Power in Vermont is reporting about 2,000 outages, and Central Maine Power has 12,000 customers without electricity.

Connecticut and Rhode Island are only reporting a handful of outages on Monday morning.

More on Friday's storm

forecast 2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Winter Storm to Create Slick Conditions, Snow to Move South Midday

Weather 2 hours ago

Slick Roads Cause Crashes Across Mass., NH

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us