Marty Walsh officially stepped down as Boston's mayor on Monday night after the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination as President Joe Biden's new U.S. Labor Secretary.
Celebrating the vote at historic Faneuil Hall with his final news conference as mayor, Walsh said, "Boston, Massachusetts, is the greatest city in the world, with the greatest people in the world living in our city."
He officially resigned as mayor at 9 p.m., when City Council President Kim Janey became acting mayor. He had held the position since 2013.
You can read Walsh's full resignation letter below:
Walsh was seen leaving his home in Dorchester on Monday morning, carrying a suitcase.
He also fired off a series of tweets, saying one last goodbye to the city.
He is headed to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.