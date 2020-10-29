The Kinsale and The Asgard Will Be Reopening… After a Hibernation

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this month, it was reported that two of the most popular Irish pubs in the Boston area had closed, though there appeared to be a glimmer of hope that they could reopen if all went well. Now we have learned that they will indeed be returning after all, though not right away.

A series of messages sent to us indicate that the people behind The Kinsale at Center Plaza in Boston and The Asgard in Cambridge's Central Square have been able to work out deals with the landlords that will allow the pubs to hibernate until the spring, with the hope being that by then, the pandemic ismore under control and workers and visitors will begin to return to both areas. On October 6, we had reported that notes had been placed out front at both spots saying that "It is with great sadness to announce that the [Kinsale/Asgard] is not able to be a viable business during the Pandemic and is now closed" but the next day, we were told that they were in negotiations to try to reopen, with the message saying that the hope was that "we can work out a scenario where we can reopen, otherwise we can't continue."

The website for both spots can be found at https://www.classicirish.com/

[Earlier Articles]

The Kinsale Irish Pub & Restaurant at Center Plaza in Boston Has Closed

The Asgard in Cambridge's Central Square Has Apparently Closed

A Glimmer of Hope for The Kinsale and The Asgard?

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)