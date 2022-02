The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert for Friday's winter storm, which could bring a widespread 6 to 12 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and New England.

The storm is expected to begin overnight Thursday and move out of our area Friday, but not before making a mess of the Friday morning and possibly even the evening commute.

Here's a look at what to expect as the storm rolls through New England, updated as of Thursday afternoon:

When does the snow start?

What's the hour-by-hour timeline for the storm?

How much will it snow on Friday across New England?

How much snow is Boston getting Friday?