Delays are expected after a tractor-trailer rollover in Randolph, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened on Route 93 South, just north of exit 5B.

Half the road has been shut down due to the sand spilled by the truck in the crash, authorities say.

The driver was transported with minor injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.