Trust Your Gut: How Passion Shaped This Peloton Instructor's Relentless Journey

She combines sweat, swagger, social justice and sport on a global stage. Ash Pryor is part of the launch team for Peloton’s newest modality, rowing.

Pryor was found rowing at 19 while at the Ohio State University. Since then, she has trusted her gut and her heart to guide her to where she is now.

She shares her story of relentlessness with Hannah Donnelly.

Watch the full interview with Ash Pryor below!

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hannah Donnelly sits down with Peloton instructor Ash Pryor about her relentless determination and passion for rowing, and how it got her to where she is today.