U.S. Marines killed in Australian Osprey crash identified

Three other Marines remained in a hospital. One was in critical condition, their unit said.

From left, Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, Cpt. Eleanor V. LeBeau and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis.
U.S. Marine Corps

Three U.S. Marines killed in the weekend crash of an Osprey aircraft in Australia were identified Monday.

They were Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, of Arlington, Virginia; Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, of Belleville, Illinois; and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, of Jefferson, Colorado, according to a statement from their unit, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin.

Collart was the Osprey squadron's crew chief; LeBeau was its pilot; and Lewis was its executive officer, the force said. All, based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Oahu, were decorated Marines who had each been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, it said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, said in the unit's statement.

The force said three other Marines injured in the crash on Melville Island Sunday remained under the care of Royal Darwin Hospital in the city of Darwin, roughly 60 miles south of the crash site.

