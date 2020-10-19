food & drink

Union Square Donuts, The Bagel Table Join Forces

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A local group of donut shops and a local group of bagel places have decided to team up.

Based on information from a source, Union Square Donuts has set up shop within the location of The Bagel Table at Boston Landing in Brighton, with an Eater Boston article saying that the collaboration will soon expand to other locations of The Bagel Table in Chestnut Hill and Ashland. Union Square Donuts currently has shops in Somerville's Union Square, Brookline, and Boston Public Market, and its donuts can also be found in a handful of other businesses in the local area as well.

As reported earlier, The Bagel Table is also getting ready to expand to Natick.

The website for Union Square Donuts is at http://unionsquaredonuts.com/ while the website for The Bagel Table is at https://mybageltable.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

