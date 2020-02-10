An unsettled week of weather has begun with a weak storm center delivering an extended plume of moisture to New England, fed by a connection to Pacific moisture.

Colliding with what little cold air is left in New England, the incoming moisture produced a fresh two to four inches of snow in northern New England Sunday night into Monday morning, with a bit less in the northern Berkshires and much less – but still enough for icy spots on untreated roadways – to north-central and western Massachusetts as well as northern Connecticut.

The feed of moisture to New England will slowly sag south for awhile Monday afternoon, focusing south of the Massachusetts Turnpike for a time before another center of low pressure ripples northeast and pushes rain back across most of southern New England Monday evening for the commute.

With another break in precipitation overnight Monday night and perhaps even some partial clearing, temperatures will drop into the 20s north and 30s south, with some black ice a possibility in northern Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire.

Tuesday’s next round of moisture arrives by mid-morning, but some scattered showers may precede the main burst of rain, and if those initial showers arrive during the morning drive, a few deep inland locales could see a touch of freezing rain early Tuesday morning, but by and large and expectation is plain rain for the vast majority of southern New England.

Central and northern New England will be cold enough for snow showers, but not much moisture is likely to reach that far north, keeping impact minimal.

New England finally gets a breather Wednesday – a shot of drier air starting Tuesday night will deliver dry midweek conditions, even though high-altitude clouds will dim the sunshine. In a busy weather pattern with a roaring jet stream wind aloft – responsible for assisting commercial aircraft in making a record-fast flight from New York to London this past weekend – any breather doesn’t last long before the next disturbance, likely to bring rain and snow showers Thursday, then a pronounced burst of cold and dry air for Valentine’s Day and Saturday, keeping high temperatures in the 20s to around 30 but delivering at least some sunshine both days and holding the next chance of snow and rain off until Sunday evening or night.

The pattern of fast-paced disturbances with generally warmer-than-normal temperatures is expected to redevelop next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.