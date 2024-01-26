Team USA

Olympic trial schedule: Here are the Team USA selection events for the Paris games

American stars like Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Noah Lyles still have to earn their way onto Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

By Eric Mullin

The countdown to Paris is inside six months.

On July 26, the Olympic Cauldron will be lit during the Opening Ceremony on the River Seine and the 2024 Paris Games will officially be underway.

But, for a ton of athletes, the road to the Olympic podium begins much sooner than that.

While some Americans have already locked down a trip to Paris, others still need to earn their way onto Team USA through Olympic Trials, international results/rankings or discretionary selections. That group includes American stars like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Sha'Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu and Noah Lyles.

Over the next several months, those aforementioned big-name athletes will be competing in their respective sport's Olympic Trials, where they'll battle fellow Americans with Team USA spots on the line.

From gymnastics to swimming and much more, here's a look at when and where the U.S. Olympic Trials will take place:

When are the US Olympic Trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Marathon Trials: Feb. 3, Orlando, Florida

Table Tennis Trials: March 19-31, West Monroe, Louisiana

Rowing Trials: April 2-7, Sarasota, Florida

Wrestling Trials: April 19-20, State College, Pennsylvania (Penn State University)

Canoe Slalom, Kayak Cross Trials: April 26-28, Oklahoma City

Archery Trials (final stages): May 13-14, Newberry, Florida

Swimming Trials: June 15-23, Indianapolis

Diving Rrials: June 16-23, Knoxville, Tennessee

Track and Field Trials: June 21-30, Eugene, Oregon

Gymnastics Trials: June 27-30, Minneapolis

Mike Tirico says the return of fans to the Olympic Games after two Olympics impacted by COVID-19 will make a huge difference in Paris.

