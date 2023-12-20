Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

America's brightest stars are heading to France this summer.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will see athletes from summer sports convene on the biggest stage.

While we don't have a confirmed list of who will be competing at the 2024 Games, certain stars are starting to throw their names into the mix.

Here are 12 of the top athletes who could be heading to Paris in July:

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Last time we saw Biles at the Olympics, she was battling the "twisties." Biles battled back from the mental block to earn a bronze medal on the balance beam, which gave her seven career Olympic medals. Competing in Paris would be unprecedented, but it's a dream that Biles is pursuing. Biles, who turns 27 in March, won two gold medals at the world gymnastics championship in October 2023 and is aiming to become the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast since 1952.

Suni Lee, gymnastics

A breakout star from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Lee has faced various obstacles since her Olympic debut. She began college at Auburn University just weeks after winning three Olympic medals. Then, a kidney-related condition briefly slowed her down. But Lee is back and ready to chase more medals in Paris. The Minnesota native, who turns 21 in March, is in the midst of her prime athletic years.

Katie Ledecky, swimming

If it feels like Ledecky has been around for a while, it's because she has. Ledecky burst onto the scene in 2012, when she won her first Olympic gold in the 800-meter freestyle at just 15 years old. In three Olympic runs, Ledecky has seven gold medals and three silver medals. She owns world record times in the 800- and 1500-meter freestyle. At 27 years old this summer, Ledecky still has plenty of time to keep adding to her loaded résumé. She needs one more gold medal to tie the all-time female record, held by American Jenny Thompson.

Caeleb Dressel, swimming

Since Michael Phelps retired, Dressel has stepped up as the face of men's American swimming. He has seven Olympic gold medals, including five from the Tokyo Games. He was perfect in the pool last time around, with gold medals in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley. The 27-year-old Florida native will be back for more in Paris.

Sha'Carri Richardson, track and field

Richardson is expected to make her long-awaited Olympic debut in Paris. She was slated to headline the American field in 2021, but a failed drug test late in the process kept her at home. Now back after winning gold in the 100m at the 2023 world championship, Richardson is primed for a standout performance this summer.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, track and field

After debuting as a 17-year-old high schooler at the 2016 Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone won her first medals in Tokyo. She earned two golds -- the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. The New Jersey native skipped the 2023 world championships due to a knee injury, but she intends to compete in her third Olympics this summer as she turns 25.

Athing Mu, track and field

Mu is another New Jersey native who shined on the track in Tokyo. Like McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu won two gold medals — the 800m and 4x400m relay. The middle-distance runner became the youngest woman to ever win gold in the 800m in 2021 when she was just 19 years old. Mu is expected to defend her titles in Paris as a 22-year-old.

Noah Lyles, track and field

Lyles made headlines recently for his comments about American sports stars claiming to be world champions. But it's an argument he could make because, well, he's literally a world champion. Lyles won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 world championships, making him one of the favorites heading into Paris.

A'Ja Wilson, basketball

There isn't much that Wilson hasn't won in her career. The Las Vegas Aces star is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 NCAA champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist. At just 27 years old, you can count of Wilson to keep adding to her list of accolades this summer in Paris.

LeBron James, basketball

Don't call it a comeback. The NBA's all-time scoring leader has teased a potential return to the Olympics after making his last appearance in 2012. He has two gold medals and a bronze on his résumé, but James and other NBA stars could team up to form a loaded squad in Paris. Even though he'll be 39 next summer, James would be the main attraction in what would likely be his final rodeo for Team USA.

Alyssa Thompson, soccer

Thompson, who turned 19 in November, debuted for the USWNT at the 2023 Women's World Cup. While she saw limited playing time and the team ultimately left the tournament without a medal, Thompson is beginning to emerge as one of America's next great women's soccer players. She could play a key role as the U.S. looks to regain its position atop the sport (bronze in Tokyo in 2021, medal-less in 2023 World Cup).

Sara Hughes, beach volleyball

The U.S. won gold in women's beach volleyball in 2021, but there will be some new faces in 2024. Hughes figures to be one of the additions after she teamed with Kelly Cheng to win gold at the 2023 world championships. Paris would represent the Olympic debut for the California native, who turns 29 in February.