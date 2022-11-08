Meek Mill

Watch Meek Mill Accidentally Trip Ref During Sixers Game

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill accidentally tripped an official during the Sixers-Suns game on Monday.

By Julia Elbaba

See video below

Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday.

The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding into the floor as the Sixers led the Suns 45-29. You can check out the scene in the video above.

The ref continued to officiate within seconds of the fall thanks to head coach Doc Rivers helping the ref off the ground.

Meek Mill went on to say on social media that he apologized to the ref.

At first, there was some discrepancy among the NBA TV reporters as to who tripped the ref, but after further review, it was clearly the 35-year-old rapper.

Mill is a frequent visitor at Wells Fargo Center to support the Sixers, but he has never interfered in the action as he did on Monday.

The Sixers went on to hand Devin Booker and the Suns only their third loss of the season, beating them 100-88. 

