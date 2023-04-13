What to Know About the 127th Boston Marathon

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 17, featuring a field of 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.

The historic race covers 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The world's oldest marathon is being held two days after the emotional 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race:

Boston Marathon start times

9:02 a.m.: Wheelchair Division – Men

9:05 a.m.: Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m.: Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m.: Professional Men

9:47 a.m.: Professional Women

9:50 a.m.: Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m.: Wave 1

10:25 a.m.: Wave 2

10:50 a.m.: Wave 3

11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

Boston Marathon route

The marathon starts in Hopkinton and runs through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline, finishing across from the Boston Public Library and Old South Church in Boston's Copley Square in the city's Back Bay neighborhood.

Who's running this year's Boston Marathon?

Among the elite runners participating this year are marathon world record holder and double Olympic marathon gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, as well as reigning World Athletics Marathon champion Gotytom Gebreslase, who are both making their Boston Marathon debuts, joining six distinguished Boston Marathon champions on the starting line. Among the Boston Marathon champions set to race are reigning winner Evans Chebet of Kenya and Des Linden, the most recent American open division champion.

Behind Kipchoge and Chebet, the fastest man in the field will be Tanzanian national record holder Gabriel Geay, who finished runner-up at the Valencia Marathon last month in 2:03:00. Geay has had success racing on the roads of Boston, winning the 2018 B.A.A. 10K, placing fourth at last year’s Boston Marathon, and finishing in second and third at the B.A.A. Half Marathon in 2019 and 2018, respectively

Here's a list of additional men's participants.

In the women's field, last year’s second and third place finishers in Boston, Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia and Mary Ngugi of Kenya, both return with hopes of claiming the top spot on the podium. Yeshaneh came within four seconds of victory, while Ngugi has placed second and third in Boston. Also back is Joyciline Jepkosgei, a past winner of the New York City and London Marathons.

Here's a list of additional women's participants.

Several celebrities and well known local personalities will also be running this year's marathon. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will serve as the grand marshal.

Public safety precautions

Boston Marathon organizers were scheduled to announce safety plans for this year's race on Thursday morning.

Massachusetts Emergency Management, the City of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association were expected to outline some public safety measures that will be in place before and during the race, including information people should know if they plan to come down.

It's not lost on officials that this is the 10th anniversary of the marathon bombings, so ramped-up security should be expected across Boston.

How to get into the city

People coming into Boston for the marathon are urged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebike rentals may be found on the Bluebikes website and public transit information can be found on the MBTA website.

For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to get around the city.

Boston Marathon road closures, parking restrictions

Boston police have announced a series of road closures as a result of this year's marathon.

The closures and parking restrictions are outlined on the city's website, along with an interactive map.

NO STOPPING APRIL 5 TO APRIL 20

Blagden Street, (south side, opposite side of Library) Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street for HP parking

(south side, opposite side of Library) Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street for HP parking Boylston Street, (both sides) Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

(both sides) Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street Boylston Street, Dartmouth Street (from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street)

Dartmouth Street (from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street) Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street

NO STOPPING APRIL 10 - 20

Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

NO STOPPING APRIL 12 - 18

Exeter Street, Alley 441 to Boylston Street

NO STOPPING APRIL 13 - 17

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

St. James Avenue to Stuart Street NO STOPPING FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND MONDAY - APRIL 14, 15, AND 17

Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street

Charles Street to Joy Street Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street, unless otherwise posted

Dalton Street to Arlington Street, unless otherwise posted Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue, No Stopping Thursday to Monday, and east side from Boylston Street to Blagden Street.

NO STOPPING SATURDAY TO MONDAY - APRIL 15 - 17

Beacon Street , Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides) Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street

Stuart Street to Newbury Street Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Arlington Street to Charles Street Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street

Court Street to Sudbury Street Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Boylston Street to Beacon Street Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street

Arlington Street to Clarendon Street Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

NO STOPPING SUNDAY AND MONDAY APRIL 16 AND 17

Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436

Newbury Street to Public Alley 436 Newbury Street, for Media Vehicles from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

NO STOPPING SATURDAY 12:01 A.M. THROUGH 3 P.M. ON APRIL 17