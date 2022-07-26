What's With All the Severe Weather Warnings This Week?

While heat has taken the headlines, strong storms have continued to bring the heat over the past seven days, including a bit of severe weather.

There have been 88 severe thunderstorm warnings, six tornado warnings and 284 large hail and storm damage reports. When it comes to summers across New England, this isn’t out of the ordinary. July and August are typically our most active months for thunderstorms and severe weather.

In fact, Boston can get thunder year-round, but there tends to be a higher frequency between mid-May and to the end of August, with the peak right around early July. Occasionally there’s a second peak in early August.

Caribou, Maine tends to be limited to thunderstorms between late May and August with a peak in mid-July.

Beyond the normal climatology, why has the last week specifically been active? It’s been in part due to a persistent ridge of high pressure across the plains and western U.S. The flow around high pressure is clockwise. New England sits on the right side of that flow. That allows disturbances to run from west to east, impacting the area. The storms don’t have a lot of support and bring an occasional downpour or shower. When it comes to those tornadoes in the region, it’s not an every year occurrence.

The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.

In looking back: