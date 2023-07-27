Woman arrested in Leominster in connection to death of her 5-year-old son

A woman was arrested in Leominster, Massachusetts, in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy that occurred in Puerto Rico on November 2021.

30-year-old Leydie I. Trinidad Apolinaris, who had an arrest warrant with $1 million bail in connection to her five-year-old son's death, which occurred on November 14, 2021, in area of Rio Grande Heights, was arrested this Thursday.

The arrest was carried out in conjunction with agents from the US Marshal's Task Force and personnel from the Fajardo Special Arrests division.

According to the police report, a man identified as 32-year-old Luis Rodríguez Algarín was also arrested on the island on July 25, in connection with this case.

In a press release from the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, it is detailed that the man "together with Trinidad Apolinaris gave multiple blows to different parts of the body to the 5-year-old Orlando Adill Santana Trinidad, until he died."

Rodríguez Algarín was arrested in Carolina and held on $2 million bail. He was admitted to prison in Puerto Rico, after not making bail. It is expected that Trinidad Apolinaris will be extradited to the Island for the official processing of the arrest warrant in the Fajardo court.