Woman Charged In Death of Foster Child, 2, In Her Care

A Massachusetts woman faces charges in connection with the 2015 death of a 2-year-old foster child in her care and injuries to a second toddler in her custody.
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Kimberly Malpass, of Auburn, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on reckless endangerment of a child and misleading a police investigation charges.
Authorities say both children were found unresponsive in Malpass' home on Aug. 15, 2015. They were taken to the hospital with symptoms of heatstroke where Avalena Conway-Coxon was pronounced dead. The second child suffered lifelong injuries.
It was unclear if Malpass had an attorney.
