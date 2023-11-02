Woman dies after being hit by driver in New Britain, Conn.: police

A woman has died after she was struck in New Britain on Wednesday night and police have arrested the driver who they said left the scene.

Police started receiving calls around 9:15 p.m. with reports that a vehicle hit a woman in the area of 146 South Main St., they said. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police have identified her as 62-year-old Brenda Catucci, of New Britain.

The driver who hit her left the scene and officers found him shortly after the crash, police said.

A suspect, a 25-year-old New Britain man, has been charged with evading responsibility involving death and what police called other motor vehicle-related charges.