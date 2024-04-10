88-year-old woman in critical condition after being struck in parking lot in Connecticut

An 88-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck in the parking lot of a shopping center in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was walking across the parking lot of the New London Shopping Center off South Frontage Road after leaving one of the businesses when she was struck around 12:18 p.m.

She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries, police said, and she is in critical condition.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that hit the 88-year-old and she remained at the scene.

An investigation is underway and New London police ask anyone who has information to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit a tip to the New London Tips 411 system.