Woman Killed When SUV Crashes Into Falling Tree During Wednesday's Storm

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed when her SUV crashed into a falling tree during the height of Wednesday night's storm.

New Hampshire State Police said they and local police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at 6:26 p.m. on Route 11 in Sunapee, just north of Trow Hill Road.

When they arrived, they found that a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 22-year-old woman from Sunapee had been driving south on Route 11 when it crashed into a tree that was falling across the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.

Sunapee fire and New London EMS assisted state and local police at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.