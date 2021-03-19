Ziggy's Opens in Brighton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new family-run spot that offers pizza and more has come to Brighton.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Ziggy's is now open on Washington Street in Oak Square, with the website for the place saying that their grandfather Zisis "came to the US in 1970 in search of a better life for his family, and he found that in Brighton. In 1980 his son opened a pizza place in Oak Square, which was a staple in the area for 20 years. Now, the next generation is looking to carry on the legacy by providing great food to the neighborhood." The menu for Ziggy's shows such items as pizza, wings, wraps, subs, burgers, bowls, and salads.

The address for Ziggy's in Oak Square is 583 Washington Street, Brighton, MA, 02135. Its website can be found at https://ziggysbrighton.com/