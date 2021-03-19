Massachusetts

Ziggy's Opens in Brighton

By Boston Restaurant Talk

511857617JR00010_PRICE_OF_M
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new family-run spot that offers pizza and more has come to Brighton.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Ziggy's is now open on Washington Street in Oak Square, with the website for the place saying that their grandfather Zisis "came to the US in 1970 in search of a better life for his family, and he found that in Brighton. In 1980 his son opened a pizza place in Oak Square, which was a staple in the area for 20 years. Now, the next generation is looking to carry on the legacy by providing great food to the neighborhood." The menu for Ziggy's shows such items as pizza, wings, wraps, subs, burgers, bowls, and salads.

U.S. & World

26 mins ago

Ancient Bronze Figurine of Bull Uncovered in Southern Greece

33 mins ago

Missouri Musician Pleads Guilty to Creating Fake Charity

The address for Ziggy's in Oak Square is 583 Washington Street, Brighton, MA, 02135. Its website can be found at https://ziggysbrighton.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsfood & drinkBrighton
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us