Former First Lady Michelle Obama Speaking at Bushnell Thursday

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Connecticut and she will be speaking at the Bushnell Thursday.
The Bushnell and the Connecticut Forum are presenting “A Moderated Conversation With Former First Lady Michelle Obama” at William H. Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell in Hartford.
According to the box office, seats available are in the orchestra and the price of those is $350.
For more information, call the Bushnell Box Office at 987-5900.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m.
