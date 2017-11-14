Former First Lady Michelle Obama Speaking at Bushnell Thursday

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: Former United States first lady Michelle Obama smiles during a conversation at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 on April 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Obama is making one of her first public speeches at the Orlando Conference since leaving the White House. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Connecticut and she will be speaking at the Bushnell Thursday.

The Bushnell and the Connecticut Forum are presenting “A Moderated Conversation With Former First Lady Michelle Obama” at William H. Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell in Hartford.

According to the box office, seats available are in the orchestra and the price of those is $350.

For more information, call the Bushnell Box Office at 987-5900.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.