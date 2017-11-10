Police released more video of the scene after a wild police chase that ended with a shooting on I-95 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Published 4 hours ago)

A man who allegedly stole a Rhode Island state police cruiser which triggered a manhunt, was arrested in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Friday evening, according to police.

Donald Morgan, 35, was in handcuffs in a police cruiser in Providence on Thursday morning when the police officer driving the vehicle stopped at a crash scene.

Morgan somehow got into the driver's seat and drove off, eventually leaving the cruiser on Vineyard Street, according to police.

Morgan is being held overnight pending arraignment on Saturday.



Police Fired More Than 40 Shots at Pickup Truck

More than 40 rounds were fired by police into a white pickup truck, which had no weapons inside, during a deadly police shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island, and the man who stole a state police cruiser, triggering the manhunt, is still on the run, according to police. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police were reportedly told that Morgan had fled in the bed of a white pickup truck. Cranston police then tried to stop a white pickup truck, which led to a shooting on Interstate 95 that killed one man and critically-injured another woman.

Police said the man killed in the pickup truck was 32-year-old Joseph Santos and his passenger was Christine Demers.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare added the shooting wasn't a mistake because the driver of the pickup truck was driving aggressively, noting that the truck was ramming other vehicles and reviving its tires.

More than 40 rounds were fired by police into the truck, which had no weapons inside.

Earlier, Pare said nine to 10 officers fired their weapons; of those officers, five are Providence police officers. It's still unclear how many state police officers fired their weapons. Of the five Providence police officers who fired their weapons, three had body cameras on their person, but only one was properly turned on by an officer. The body cameras were installed a few months ago.

That incident remains under investigation.



