Massachusetts State Police said they are responding to Westfield State University to assist campus police with a report of a suspicious man wearing a trenchcoat, a backpack and possibly body armor.

A search is currently underway. State police said none of the reported information has been confirmed yet.

The campus has been locked down. Students and employees are being told to stay where they are until further notice.

Westfield State is located in Westfield, Massachusetts and has about 5,500 students.