Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at Logan Airport

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday evening at Boston International Logan Airport.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to a security checkpoint after two firearms were found in Jones' carry-on luggage. The 25-year-old is facing a number of charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, posted bail at $50,000 and will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

The Patriots released the following statement on the matter:

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."