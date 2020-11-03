Boston Businesses Board Up, Fearing Unrest Over Election Results

Many Boston storefronts are boarded up Tuesday, fearing the possibility of civil unrest over results of Tuesday's elections.

With the looming threat of potential Election Day vandalism and violence, some business owners on Boylston and Newbury Streets fastened their doors and windows Monday. Others went so far as to hire a security detail.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has said there's no reason to believe any threat is posed to personal property and he remains “cautiously optimistic” that Tuesday will be incident-free.

But business owners are preparing for the worst after being caught off guard this summer during protests that turned violent. Action Emergency Services, a Revere-based restoration company, has been fielding at least 10 calls per hour from businesses who want to protect their storefronts.

PHOTOS: Boston Businesses Board Up Storefronts Ahead of Election Day

“We’ve been out here for about two weeks now, boarding up businesses on Newbury Street, Boylston Street, State Street, trying to keep them protected just in case any riots happen or any breaks on any windows," David Ciarcia of Action Emergency Services said.

The Boston Police Department will be patrolling polling places and around neighborhoods to make sure order is maintained.

Additionally, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order to make 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available on Monday in case local officials need help maintaining public safety at election sites or to "protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events."