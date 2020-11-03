New England Votes: Biden Projected to Win Mass., Vermont, Conn.

Election results are beginning to come in across New England. See results of the top races here, and stay with NBC10 Boston and NECN for full coverage of the election.

Democrat Joe Biden will win the presidential races in Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut, NBC News projects.

They're the first presidential races to be called in New England. Polls closed in Vermont and parts of New Hampshire at 7 p.m., while voting ended in the rest of New England at 8 p.m.

People headed to the polls across the region on Tuesday, casting ballots in a critical election that will determine who will lead the nation through the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it was an election unlike any other. Over 100 million Americans had already cast their ballots by Tuesday in an election that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in a century. Many voters took advantage of early voting rather than head to polling places in person when coronavirus cases are rising.

As the U.S. confronts multiple crises, voters had the option between two candidates with very different visions for the future.

"Don't be surprised if we don't have all the national results tonight," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh cautioned in a Tuesday afternoon news conference. "There's heavy voting all around the country. We'll have maybe some idea later in the night who our next president is, but we're going to have to watch that as we move forward here."

Here's what the experience of voting was like across New England Tuesday:

Massachusetts

Law enforcement could be seen patrolling polling places in Massachusetts since they opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to the 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard activated by Gov. Charlie Baker, police officers were stationed at the polls Tuesday to maintain order.

Fearing Election Day vandalism and violence, some business owners on Boylston and Newbury streets in Boston were busy boarding up the windows of their storefronts Monday. Walsh has said there is no reason to believe there is cause for concern, and he remained "cautiously optimistic" that Tuesday would be incident-free in Boston.

While many voted early in person or by mail, many others went to their polling places Tuesday to make their voices heard.

Secretary of State William Galvin assured the public that it's safe to vote when announcing the added security measures for Election Day during a Monday press briefing. He said no major problems were reported across the state.

"We've had minor administrative problems, but by and large, it's been a very successful morning so far,” Galvin said after casting his own ballot.

Political activity is barred from within 150 feet of voting areas, he noted, and law enforcement officials will enforce those rules.

Polls are open throughout the state until 8 p.m. Galvin encouraged people to plan to vote outside of peak hours to avoid lines or waiting outside.

Find your polling place on the secretary of state's website.

Secretary of State William Galvin announced Monday he expects in-person voting in Massachusetts to be carried out in an orderly fashion during Tuesday's elections while also expecting a record voter turnout.

Galvin expected 1.3 million people to show up at the polls Tuesday on top of the 2.3 million who have already voted early, either by mail or in person.

Unofficial results are expected to be released Tuesday night, according to Galvin. Any ballots dropped off at polling stations were to be processed by that station, and those numbers will be available to the public. Mail-in ballots have been "pre-processed" and local election officials will "tabulate them as soon as possible."

Official results, however, won't be available until all votes are counted, including those ballots that come from military and overseas voters, which will continue to be accepted until Nov. 10.

Baker signed an order to make 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available on Monday in case local officials need help maintaining public safety at election sites or to "protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events."

New Hampshire

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden already took home his first victory. Biden won all five votes in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire town near the Canadian border that carries on a midnight voting tradition on Election Day.

Biden is the first presidential candidate to sweep the general election vote in Dixville Notch since the tradition began 60 years ago, according to the New York Times, when Richard Nixon won all nine votes over John F. Kennedy.

Also Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump took Millsfield, New Hampshire, a town 12 miles to the south, with 16 votes to Biden's five.

A few key races to look at in New Hampshire include the first Congressional District, where Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas is running for reelection. Pappas just served his first term in Congress, supporting a coronavirus relief bill and putting his support behind the affordable care act.

On the eve of Election Day 2020, anticipation is high in New Hampshire, where polls have Joe Biden in the lead -- though Democrats and Republicans aren't convinced.

His Republican challenger, Matt Mowers, is a former senior White House advisor at the state department under Trump.

Democratic Senator and former Governor Jeanne Shaheen is also running for re-election. Her opponent, Bryant “Corky” Messner, has Trump's endorsement.

Finally, in the gubernatorial race, Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a third term.

His challenger, Democrat Dan Feltes, has served on the state Senate for three terms.

When it comes to the presidential race, a famously purple New Hampshire has four electoral college votes. Right now, polls show biden in the lead in this battleground state, but trump suppoters are confident.

"Anybody can manipulate a poll. Let’s be real here," New Hampshire for Trump Campaign Co-Chair Fred Doucette said.

Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party Ray Buckley countered, "I have no way of understanding why the Republicans are confident."

Poll hours vary across the Granite State. Check your location on the New Hampshire Secretary of State's website.

Joe Biden leads statewide, but polling is close in Maine's 2nd District as the election approaches, and Donald Trump is focusing some attention on the northern part of the state.

Maine

As the closing of polls draws near, Maine may warrant the most attention in New England for the national impact its 2020 races could have. In a nationwide first, Maine will use ranked-choice voting in a presidential.

Maine voters first approved ranked voting in federal races in a statewide referendum in 2016. The Legislature later enacted a law to ensure that it's used in the presidential race.

After withstanding numerous court challenges by Maine's GOP, it's possible the system could play a part in choosing who gets the swing electoral college vote in the 2nd Congressional District.

In 2016, Trump got that vote in a historic split of Maine, with Hillary Clinton getting Maine's remaining three votes from the 1st Congressional District.

A repeat performance is very plausible, but the district is more of a toss-up, with Biden leading there by four points in Colby College's final poll.

There are five candidates on the presidential ballot, including Trump and Biden. If none of them wins a majority of first-round votes, then there will be additional tabulations in which last-place candidates are eliminated and those supporters' second-place choices are reallocated to the remaining field.

If additional tabulations are required, then all the ballots from hundreds of municipalities have to be shipped to Augusta and entered into a computer which completes the additional tabulations.

Voters are also casting ballots in a closely-watched U.S. Senate race, as incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins attempts to defend her seat in a four-way battle. The voting system is not used for state legislative or governor's races because of concerns it runs afoul of the Maine Constitution.

Vermont

Trump and Biden are both seeking Vermont’s three electoral votes. In addition to the two major party candidates, there are 19 third-party presidential candidates.

Races for governor and the U.S. House top the ballot in Vermont, where voting concludes Tuesday on Election Day. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the incumbent, is seeking his third two-year term.

The only statewide Republican office holder in the deeply blue state, Scott, a former construction executive from Berlin, is popular and has been given high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Vermont has consistently had among the lowest rates of transmission.

Scott, 61, is being challenged by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who is running as a Democrat but throughout his political career has also worked with and represented Vermont’s Progressive Party.

Voters are also casting ballots Tuesday for other statewide elected offices, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and auditor of accounts.

A lot of the races in Vermont are a foregone conclusion, but some in the state are being tracked closely.

Connecticut

Polls in Connecticut are open until 8 p.m. Voters standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote. If you are voting in person, find your polling place here.

Voters will be able to vote for president, congress members, members of the General Assembly and more. Voters in some cities and towns also have referendums on the ballot. Here are links to ballots for each city and town.

As of Monday, the Secretary of the State's Office said more than 600,000 people had already returned their absentee ballot in Connecticut.

Click here for a guide to Election Day 2020 in Connecticut.

Rhode Island

A statewide referendum that would shorten Rhode Island’s official name and the Democratic House speaker’s tight race for reelection will be dominating Tuesday’s election in the Ocean State, along with the presidential election.

Rhode Island has backed a Republican for the White House only four times — twice for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952 and 1956, once for Richard Nixon in 1972 and once for Ronald Reagan in 1984. Hillary Clinton won the state by more than 15 points over Donald Trump in 2016. Rhode Island has four electoral votes.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, one of Rhode Island’s most powerful politicians, faces a strong challenge from Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung to win reelection to his seat in western Cranston’s 15th legislative district. Voters there backed Trump for president in 2016, and in 2018, Mattiello defeated his GOP opponent by just 329 votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.