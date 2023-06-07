Report: Suns to waive Chris Paul after three seasons

A 12-time All-Star is about to hit the open market.

The Phoenix Suns have informed veteran point guard Chris Paul that he will be waived, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. He will become a free agent this summer after three seasons in Phoenix.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

Haynes adds that Paul, who turned 38 years old in May, plans to play “several more years” and is "eager to help a team contend for a championship."

Paul averaged a career-low 13.9 points to go with 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last season. He helped the No. 4 seed Suns to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive year, but the Denver Nuggets ended their season in six games.

Despite entering the twilight of his career, Paul should be among the most coveted free agents this offseason. The Boston Celtics could explore the possibility of signing Paul, one of the best playmakers in NBA history, to play alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It could be an intriguing destination for him as he enters his 19th NBA season still looking for his first title.

However, the C's currently have a wealth of guards on their roster with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard. That would have to change, or Paul would have to accept a lesser role than what he has been accustomed to throughout his illustrious career.

NBA free agency officially begins on July 6. Teams can start to negotiate contracts with free agents on June 30.