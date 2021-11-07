Gold Glove Awards

Cardinals Make MLB History as First Team with Five Gold Glove Winners

Five of the Cardinals' six finalists took home Gold Glove Awards for the 2021 season

By Bryan Murphy

Awards season is here for the MLB season and the St. Louis Cardinals were the story of the night on Sunday.

The Cardinals became the first MLB team ever with five Gold Glove winners in a single season. Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader took five of the nine Gold Glove awards given out in the National League.

It is Arenado's ninth consecutive award, the fourth for Goldschmidt and second for O'Neill.

Other highlights from the award show include Brandon Crawford getting his fourth Gold Glove, Dallas Keuchel securing his fifth and Matt Chapman receiving his fourth.

Here is the full list of the 2021 Gold Glove winners.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FIRST BASE
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

SECOND BASE
Tommy Edman, Cardinals

SHORTSTOP
Brandon Crawford, Giants

THIRD BASE
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

LEFT FIELD
Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

CENTER FIELD
Harrison Bader, Cardinals

RIGHT FIELD
Adam Duvall, Marlins/Braves

CATCHER
Jacob Stallings, Pirates

PITCHER
Max Fried, Braves

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FIRST BASE
Yuli Gurriel, Astros

SECOND BASE
Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

SHORTSTOP
Carlos Correa, Astros

THIRD BASE
Matt Chapman, A's

LEFT FIELD
Andrew Benintendi, Royals

CENTER FIELD
Michael A. Taylor, Royals

RIGHT FIELD
Joey Gallo, Rangers/Yankees

CATCHER
Sean Murphy, A's

PITCHER
Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

