Lions' Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance

Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against the New England Patriots. Smith was defending Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who caught a pass from Bailey Zappe for 23 yards.

The play was stopped for nearly 10 minutes as the medical staff placed Smith on a backboard and he was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Thoughts go out to Saivion Smith. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/33ZmBOMJ3D — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 9, 2022

The team announced that Smith was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Lions CB Saivion Smith is being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 9, 2022

Sunday marked Smith’s first NFL start after he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys and played for the Lions and San Francisco 49ers in 2021.